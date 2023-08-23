Swiss National Bank Has $18.88 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,814,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $18,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ICL Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

