Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Churchill Downs worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

CHDN opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

