Swiss National Bank Sells 16,800 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $134,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,382,000 after acquiring an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,762,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

