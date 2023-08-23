Swiss National Bank Sells 18,200 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $17,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

