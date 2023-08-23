Swiss National Bank Sells 32,300 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 153,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

