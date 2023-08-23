Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Toast worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.73. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,619,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,945,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $52,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,619,169 shares in the company, valued at $35,945,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,349,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,979.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 886,687 shares of company stock valued at $20,997,621. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Stephens upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

