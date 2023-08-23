Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of NNN REIT worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.565 dividend. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.78%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.