Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $481,162.62 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20.

Synaptics stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

