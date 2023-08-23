Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Up 6.1%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 133,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 324,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market cap of C$221.30 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.