TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $519,894,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $610,033,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,372 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412,929 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,265,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,301 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

TRP opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 390.28%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

