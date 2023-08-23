Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Teradyne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

