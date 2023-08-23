Teresa Brenner Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Brenner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $20,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,458.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HASI opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 282.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after acquiring an additional 956,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $21,888,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

