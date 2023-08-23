The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 170,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

