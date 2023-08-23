The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.90.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

