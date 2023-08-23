The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELFree Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.