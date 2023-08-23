The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

