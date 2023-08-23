The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

