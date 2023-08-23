The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. Sells 23,685 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,747,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

