Thomas Zindrick Sells 8,349 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $198,121.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,668.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Genelux Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Genelux Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

