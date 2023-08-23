Thomas Zindrick Sells 8,349 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $198,121.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,668.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Genelux Trading Up 13.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
