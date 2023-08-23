Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,421,582 shares of company stock worth $317,424,433. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.