Timothy Mckenna Sells 2,687 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $59,839.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of IIIV opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a P/E ratio of -59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,067,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 95,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.