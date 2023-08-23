Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

