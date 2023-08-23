TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

