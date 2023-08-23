Tyrone Michael Jordan Buys 2,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) Director Tyrone Michael Jordan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,840 shares in the company, valued at $123,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TPI Composites Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. BTIG Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

