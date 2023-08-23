UBS Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $260.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.94.

PANW stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 926.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,509,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

