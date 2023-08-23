UGI (NYSE:UGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.76

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 111711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get UGI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Trading Down 1.1 %

UGI Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

Institutional Trading of UGI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.