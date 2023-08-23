United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $231.06 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

