Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Decreased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $190.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.57. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

