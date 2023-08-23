Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 910.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $221.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.