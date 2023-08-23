Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,781 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after acquiring an additional 487,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

