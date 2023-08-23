Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

