Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $190.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.86 and its 200-day moving average is $181.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

