Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 14,327 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.