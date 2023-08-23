Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 6,415 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

