Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,293 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $98.19.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

