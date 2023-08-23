Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director Richard A. Baldridge Sells 3,492 Shares

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Viasat Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $47.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 138.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

