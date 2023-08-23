Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stake Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Viper Energy Partners

