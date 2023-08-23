Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $240,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

