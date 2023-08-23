Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 220,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,196,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $275.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

