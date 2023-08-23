Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 4,076 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

