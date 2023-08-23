Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 7,880 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Honda Motor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

HMC stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HMC. Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.