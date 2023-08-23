Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $437.73 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

