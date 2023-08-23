Vise Technologies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Haleon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.