Vise Technologies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Barclays by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BCS cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Barclays Stock Down 1.6 %

BCS stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Articles

