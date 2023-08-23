Vise Technologies Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,353,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.