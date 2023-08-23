Vise Technologies Inc. Has $250,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

NYSE:CNI opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

