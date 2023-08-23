Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $226,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.
RTX Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:RTX opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 3 EV Stocks Approach Game-Changing Inflection Points
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- These 2 Stocks Help Put an Industrial Spin on AI
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Confident Consumers: 3 Stocks on the Rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.