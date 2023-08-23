Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $238,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

