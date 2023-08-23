Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $240,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $328.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

