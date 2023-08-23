Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after buying an additional 535,107 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

