Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,445,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,188,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,496,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:WDS opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

